Asia markets jump after soft U.S. inflation data; Japan economy shrinks faster than expected

Asia-Pacific markets jumped Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street after a soft U.S. inflation reading boosted hopes of the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle.

U.S. CPI was flat in October, against economists expectations of 0.1% rise month over month.

Data on Wednesday showed Japan's economy shrank during the third quarter for the first time in four quarters, amid slowing global demand and rising domestic inflation. Japan's provisional gross domestic product fell 2.1% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, against a Reuters poll estimate of a 0.6% decline.

Investors will also monitor data from China expected later Wednesday.

On the geopolitical front, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping are expected to meet in person in San Francisco for the first time in about a year.