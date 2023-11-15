Nikki Haley tweaks 'verify everybody' social media stance, suggests Americans can post anonymously

Former US ambassador to the UN and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Nikki Haley speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley appeared to add a caveat to her proposal that all social media users should be verified by name, suggesting Wednesday that Americans should still be allowed to post anonymously online.

Haley, one of the top contenders behind former President Donald Trump in the 2024 GOP primary race, reiterated on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that "we need our social media companies to verify everybody."

The former United Nations ambassador, who is also calling for social media companies to reveal their algorithms, argued that the spread of misinformation by anonymous bad actors poses a national security threat to the U.S.

"Russia, Iran and China, North Korea too, know that the cheapest form of warfare is to spread misinformation," she said.

"Look at what happened with Israel. You want to know where all this pro-Hamas information is coming from? It is coming from foreign actors that are sowing chaos and division," she said.

She had laid out her stance a day earlier in a Fox News interview in which she said users' names should be visible on social media. "You're going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say," she said on Fox.

She doubled down in a podcast appearance that also aired Tuesday. "They need to verify every single person on their outlet," Haley said, "and I want it by name."