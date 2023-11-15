Thanksgiving dinner will be cheaper this year thanks to lower turkey costs, survey shows

A shopper walks past turkeys displayed for sale in a grocery store ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on November 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Food inflation has been on a tear, with prices for food at home up 2.1% year-over-year in October, according to the consumer price index.

But not everything costs more.

A Thanksgiving dinner this year will gobble up less of your wallet, thanks in large part to lower turkey prices. According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a dinner for 10 people will be $61.17, down 4.5% from last year's record of $64.05.

The findings come from a survey conducted Nov. 1 to 6, with the agricultural advocacy group's members checking prices at grocery stores in the 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Almost everything on the Thanksgiving menu is lower – prices for cranberries have dropped 18%. But the main reason for the decrease is due to the star of the show — the turkey. This year, a 16-pound turkey is averaging $27.35, down 5.6% from a year ago.

"Consumers who have not yet purchased a turkey may find additional savings in the days leading up to Thanksgiving," the advocacy group said.

This is especially welcome news, as turkey prices shot up 50% between 2020 and 2022 – though they remain 30% higher than 2019, before the pandemic, which many consider a baseline.

Why are turkey prices dropping? There's plenty of demand, but there's even more supply.