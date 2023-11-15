Ukraine war live updates: Russia seeing extreme losses in Avdiivka, Kyiv says; Putin likely to reveal election plans in phone-in

AVDIIVKA, UKRAINE - OCTOBER 30: Police officer Gennady convinces a local resident who lives in a dilapidated house to evacuate on October 30, 2023 in Avdiivka, Ukraine. The National Police of Ukraine, along with the "White Angel" special unit, is conducting an operation to evacuate the remaining local residents from the city, which faces daily destruction from artillery fire. According to the national police, approximately 1,400 people are still in the city. The fighting has escalated in recent days following Russia's major offensive earlier this month. (Vlada Liberova / Libkos via Getty Images)

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces remains intense around the town of Avdiivka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, with Ukraine's president saying Russia was experiencing more losses there than it did in Bakhmut, another war hotspot.

Similarly to Bakhmut, the town is seen as a strategic target for Russian forces looking to encircle the town, which has been heavily fortified by Ukrainian troops, and to strengthen their foothold in Donetsk. Fighting has been intense in the area for months and little remains of the town that was once home to around 32,000 inhabitants.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Tuesday evening that he had spoken to defense and security officials on the situation around Avdiivka and the surrounding area and that "Russian assaults are very intense, especially in the Donetsk region."

"Russia is already losing soldiers and equipment near Avdiivka faster and on a larger scale than, for example, near Bakhmut. It is extremely difficult to withstand this onslaught. And each of our warriors holding the positions, each of our warriors performing combat missions there deserves our utmost gratitude," Zelenskyy said.

"The more Russian forces are destroyed near Avdiivka now, the worse the overall situation and the overall course of this war will be for the enemy," Zelenskyy said. CNBC was unable to verify the claims made by the president.

— Holly Ellyatt