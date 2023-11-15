Where prices fell in October 2023 — in one chart

Customers at a pop-up shop at a Forever-21 store in New York's Times Square on Nov. 10, 2023. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Inflation continued its broad moderation in October, down significantly from pandemic-era highs that hadn't been seen in more than 40 years. This dynamic — whereby prices for consumer goods and services are still rising but at a slower pace — is known as disinflation. However, prices have actually begun to deflate in some areas of the U.S. economy. Deflation is the anti-inflation: It means consumers are actually seeing prices fall.

Why some prices are deflating

watch now

Some prices, like those for airline tickets and eggs, have also declined off record-high levels. The latter, for example, soared largely due to a historically deadly bout of avian flu among egg-laying hens. Egg and airline ticket prices are down about 22% and 13% in the past year, according to CPI data. It's unclear the extent to which prices will broadly continue to drop. "Only certain prices are likely to decline" on a sustained basis, Andrew Hunter, deputy chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, previously told CNBC. "It's quite rare for retailers to actually cut prices."

How measurement quirks affect prices

Some of the declines are due partly to measurement quirks. For example, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which compiles the CPI report, controls for quality improvements over time. Electronics such as televisions, cell phones and computers continually get better. Consumers get more for roughly the same amount of money, which shows up as a price decline in the CPI data.