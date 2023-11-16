Cramer's lightning round: Archer Aviation is 'way too speculative for me'

In this article FWONA

Archer Aviation : "This one is way too speculative for me. It's going to have to be on your dime."

SolarEdge Technologies : "This thing has come down a lot ... but I've been staying stay from the solar stocks."

Arbor Realty Trust: "I'm going to have to say hard pass."

Block Inc : "I think they had a good quarter. My problem with it is I like the Mastercards and the Visas now. We're getting away from the crazy fintech's of old. We like the fintech's of new."

Philip Morris International : "[If you're not happy with the company], well, then you sell it. I don't recommend tobacco stocks."

Becton Dickinson : "If you bought it after that big shortfall, I think you'll be fine. The company is very reactive, and it will fix the situation, so I think you'll be OK."

