Cramer's lightning round: Archer Aviation is 'way too speculative for me'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Archer Aviation: "This one is way too speculative for me. It's going to have to be on your dime."
SolarEdge Technologies: "This thing has come down a lot ... but I've been staying stay from the solar stocks."
Arbor Realty Trust: "I'm going to have to say hard pass."
Liberty Media: "Yes. [Buy, buy, buy]."
Block Inc: "I think they had a good quarter. My problem with it is I like the Mastercards and the Visas now. We're getting away from the crazy fintech's of old. We like the fintech's of new."
Philip Morris International: "[If you're not happy with the company], well, then you sell it. I don't recommend tobacco stocks."
Becton Dickinson: "If you bought it after that big shortfall, I think you'll be fine. The company is very reactive, and it will fix the situation, so I think you'll be OK."
