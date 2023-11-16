Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Archer Aviation is 'way too speculative for me'

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

In this article

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Archer Aviation's year-to-date stock performance.

Archer Aviation: "This one is way too speculative for me. It's going to have to be on your dime."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
SolarEdge's year-to-date stock performance.

SolarEdge Technologies: "This thing has come down a lot ... but I've been staying stay from the solar stocks."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Arbor Realty's year-to-date stock performance.

Arbor Realty Trust: "I'm going to have to say hard pass."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Liberty Media's year-to-date stock performance.

Liberty Media: "Yes. [Buy, buy, buy]."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Square-parent Block's year-to-date stock performance.

Block Inc: "I think they had a good quarter. My problem with it is I like the Mastercards and the Visas now. We're getting away from the crazy fintech's of old. We like the fintech's of new."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Philip Morris International's year-to-date stock performance.

Philip Morris International: "[If you're not happy with the company], well, then you sell it. I don't recommend tobacco stocks."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Becton Dickinson's year-to-date stock performance.

Becton Dickinson: "If you bought it after that big shortfall, I think you'll be fine. The company is very reactive, and it will fix the situation, so I think you'll be OK."

Lightning Round: I like Mastercard and Visa over Block, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO6:0806:08
Lightning Round: I like Mastercard and Visa over Block, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com