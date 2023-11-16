European stocks set for lower open as positive sentiment falters

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday, reversing positive sentiment seen earlier in the week after the release of positive data from the U.S. and China.

A soft U.S. inflation reading on Tuesday boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate-hiking cycle. And there was upbeat economic data from China, which reported better-than-expected retail sales and industrial data for October.

In other news, U.S. President Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping met in person in San Francisco on Wednesday, marking the first meeting of the leaders in about a year. The leaders agreed to resume high-level military communication, according to both countries, but Taiwan remains a sticking point.