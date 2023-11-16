Hunger Games prequel heads for $50 million opening weekend

Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler star as Coriolanus Snow and Lucy Gray Baird in Lionsgate's "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes."

"Snow lands on top."

It's the mantra of the main character Coriolanus Snow in the upcoming "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" and the hope of its distributor Lionsgate .

The prequel to the $3 billion Hunger Games franchise, based on the 2020 novel of the same name by author Suzanne Collins, is a standalone film set some 60 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteers as tribute. It debuts in theaters this weekend.

"Ballad" is headed for a solid opening, likely hauling in between $42 million and $55 million, according to box office analysts, as the first new entry in the Hunger Games saga since 2015.

"It's an interesting position for the Hunger Games prequel because the expectation has suddenly become that it has a chance to open on par with 'The Marvels,' give or take, after the latter film lived down to bearish forecasts," said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com.

Disney and Marvel Studios' "The Marvels" significantly underperformed expectations when it debuted in theaters earlier this month. The film tallied $46.1 million domestically over its debut weekend, the lowest in the 30-plus-film franchise's history. The film had initially been slated to snag between $75 million and $80 million, but those expectations shrank to $60 million and $65 million just ahead of its opening.

"There has always been a certain magic surrounding the Hunger Games franchise," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "This latest installment looks to take the goodwill generated by the original films in the series and parlay that into what promises to be solid $50 [million] plus debut for this intriguing and exciting origin story."

The film centers on a young Coriolanus Snow, a man destined to be president of Panem, the fictional country based on the continental United States. It sheds light on what sparked his rise to become the tyrannical ruler seen in later Hunger Games stories.

While box office analysts see a $50 million opening as a positive — given Hollywood's recent writers and actors strikes and a change in consumer moviegoing habits — "Ballad" will open significantly lower than its predecessors. Each of the other four films in the Hunger Games franchise debuted with more than $100 million in ticket sales at the domestic box office.