Investing in Space: Deutsche Bank draws investors, companies for NYC for summit

CNBC's Investing in Space newsletter offers a view into the business of space exploration and privatization, delivered straight to your inbox. CNBC's Michael Sheetz reports and curates the latest news, investor updates and exclusive interviews on the most important companies reaching new heights. Sign up to receive future editions.

Yesterday Deutsche Bank held a Space Summit conference here in New York City. On the sidelines, CNBC filmed interviews with more than a half dozen senior executives from Rocket Lab to Mynaric and more.

Lots of great content to come from those interviews in the future, but for now here are some takeaways from my final conversation of the day. We interviewed Deutsche Managing Director for Investment Banking Vaibhav Lohiya, the bank's space ringmaster, who shared his thoughts from the day's meetings and panels.

"I think the sentiment – reflected not only in conversations I've had here, but also the general investment that I've seen coming into the space sector in the last two years or so – is one of caution. That is, one of selecting companies that are essentially the top of their sub-vertical. Investors want to invest in space, but investors understand that this is a long investment cycle," Lohiya said.

In general, the space sector is "much more rationalized" than bubble times of two or three years ago, Lohiya noted. His hope is that the relative pullback represents a "much more sound approach to investment" rather than an overcorrection to risk aversion.

Lohiya said the space sector is different than other fast-growing American industries, such as electric vehicles, clean energy or fintech.

"All of these sectors have high growth that we're seeing in the macro-economy today, but they are essentially replacement technologies," Lohiya said. "When you look at the space sector, there is a portion of it that enhances efficiencies in the way we do things on Earth … but in addition, there's this whole aspect of exploration, of essentially a new frontier."

2023's been a tough year for space stocks – with only a handful positive year-to-date. Every single de-SPAC stock is trading below its debut price.

But Lohiya pointed to Deutsche's Space Summit attendance as representative of continued investor enthusiasm for the sector. The roughly 230 attendees in New York on Wednesday were double what the bank initially expected. Around half of those at the summit were investors, he said.

There's no doubt of a liquidity crunch that reaches beyond the space sector. But the space industry, at least gauging from Deutsche's summit, continues to bring investors to the table.

Programming note: Investing in Space will be on hiatus next week for the Thanksgiving holiday. Watch for the next edition on Nov. 30.