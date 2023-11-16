What to do if you don't actually want a job you're interviewing for: ‘Use it as an opportunity’

Interviewing for a new job can be stressful and exhausting, but hopefully, you're also up for an opportunity you're excited about with an organization that piques your interest.

Even so, there will be times you get to the conversation and things just aren't quite working out. It's not you, it's them, and you don't actually want the job anymore.

Should you take yourself out of the running right then and there, or is it worth keeping up appearances until a little later on?

If you ever find yourself mid-interview realizing you don't want the job anymore, "pretend you do," says Teresa Freeman, who has 25 years of experience as an HR executive for companies like Amazon, PwC and Deloitte.

First of all, maybe it's actually a little too early to tell if the company or the role is an absolute mismatch, she says. If you let that get into your head, "your energy, your engagement, all of that falls off," Freeman says, and you could get yourself counted out for an opportunity you later realize you would've wanted to explore further.

"Over time, you'd be surprised how you might have a judgment or an idea of how something's going to turn out and then the opposite happens," Freeman says.

Even if things continue to go south, she adds, you can leverage the moment for your next (better-suited) interview.

"Use it as an exercise to practice your answers," Freeman says. "Use it as an opportunity to keep your mind open. You never know where your conversation can go."

Stay professional, engaged and enthusiastic. It could turn out the hiring manager has another role open that's a better fit, or you may want to stay connected and network with them in the future. "That might not be the role, but there could be others," Freeman says. "So just keep an open mind."