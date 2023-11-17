Cadillac reveals its new entry-level EV, a compact crossover called the Optiq

DETROIT – Cadillac's new entry-level electric vehicle will be a compact-sized crossover called Optiq, the company said Friday.

The General Motors brand said the vehicle, which will be its fourth EV, will slot below the current entry-level Lyriq midsize crossover EV, which starts around $59,000.

Cadillac declined to disclose pricing and other specifics of the 2025 Optiq, which is expected to go on sale in the U.S. as early as next year. The vehicle is expected to be sold in North America, China, Europe and potentially other markets.

A Cadillac spokesman confirmed Friday that the brand still plans to exclusively offer EVs by 2030, despite slower-than-expected demand for the vehicles. Cadillac initially announced the target several years. Its parent company, GM, subsequently set a target to exclusively offer EVs by 2035.

Cadillac's first EV was the Lyriq, followed by a bespoke $300,000-plus Celestiq sedan and an upcoming all-electric version of the Escalade SUV, which starts at about $130,000.