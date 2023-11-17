Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Staying away' from 3M

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
3M: "At this point, there's so much bad news that it has been encapsulated in the stock. At the same time, they have litigation risk still. And I think anybody who has litigation risk, I'm staying away."
Daktronics: "...I don't think it's such a bad idea, because it's still way below where it used to be."
Arista Networks: "That is a terrific networking company. I used to think that you couldn't have a good Arista and a good Cisco, but they are, they can be mutually exclusive...That stock goes higher."
Super Micro Computer: "...I think you're right, I think it does well."
Vulcan Materials: "I happen to be more of a fan of Martin Marietta Materials, which has a had a very similar run to Vulcan...Those are the two, either one works."
Vista Energy: "I'm going with the 'hasta la vista, baby,' frankly...It will not be back."
Skyworks Solutions: "...Why not buy it now and not wait for cellphones to get strong? I like the gall."
