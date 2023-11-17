Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Staying away' from 3M

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon 3M's year-to-date stock performance.

3M : "At this point, there's so much bad news that it has been encapsulated in the stock. At the same time, they have litigation risk still. And I think anybody who has litigation risk, I'm staying away."

Daktronics

Daktronics : "...I don't think it's such a bad idea, because it's still way below where it used to be."

Arista Networks

Arista Networks : "That is a terrific networking company. I used to think that you couldn't have a good Arista and a good Cisco, but they are, they can be mutually exclusive...That stock goes higher."

Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer : "...I think you're right, I think it does well."

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials : "I happen to be more of a fan of Martin Marietta Materials, which has a had a very similar run to Vulcan...Those are the two, either one works."

Vista Energy

Vista Energy : "I'm going with the 'hasta la vista, baby,' frankly...It will not be back."

Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions : "...Why not buy it now and not wait for cellphones to get strong? I like the gall."