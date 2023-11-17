Everton: Premier League deducts club 10 points for profit and sustainability rule breach

The Everton badge with flags before the Premier League match between Everton FC and AFC Bournemouth at Goodison Park on May 28, 2023 in Liverpool, England.

Everton have been deducted 10 points by the Premier League for a breach of profit and sustainability rules.

Everton say they are "shocked and disappointed" by the ruling and have vowed to appeal.

"Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted," said the club.

The deduction, which was meted out by an Independent Commission and will be imposed with immediate effect, is the largest in the history of the Premier League and plunges Sean Dyche's team into the relegation zone.