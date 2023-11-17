Asia markets dip as mid-week rally cools

Wednesday's high-stakes Biden-Xi meeting left analysts with slight reassurance that both countries are keen on establishing a line of communication—but also maintained the belief that U.S.-China relations will remain competitive.

"We think the meeting shows the intention from both sides to restore bilateral relations. This could help reduce near-term risk of escalatory confrontation," Morgan Stanley analyst Robin Xing wrote in a Thursday note. "But 'competitive confrontation' will likely remain for now, which does not mean a complete decoupling, but instead continued tech competition and de-risking away from China."

This also indicates a continued reduction in direct foreign investment and technology spillover to China, Xing said, which could weigh on China's long-term growth outlook. Moving forward, the analyst believes that further stimulus and reforms in China are needed to help stabilize market confidence in the country.

"As China risks tripping into a debt-deflation loop, we think more growth opportunities are needed to retain foreign investors, together with efforts to diversify the supply chain and strengthen its economic relations with other key trading partners," Xing said.

According to Piper Sandler analyst Andy Laperriere, the economic and geopolitical relationships between the U.S. and China will remain locked in competition. Both countries are in a "cold war," he said, expecting the U.S. to maintain its tariffs on Chinese imports and further tighten restrictions on what China can buy and how U.S. businesses can invest in China.

