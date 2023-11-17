Russian shelling kills six in Kherson; U.S. aid for Ukraine in limbo

Russian shelling killed six people and injured at least 10 in various parts of the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson over the last 24 hours, local officials confirmed.

Kherson Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced on Telegram Friday that Russian forces attacked residential areas of the central and Dnipro districts of the region.

"Over the past day, the enemy launched 58 attacks, firing 347 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 43 shells at the city of Kherson," Prokudin said, according to a translation.

"The Russian military targeted the residential quarters of the populated areas of the region; administrative buildings and a store in the Kherson district; a medical institution, a shop, gas stations and a car wash in Kherson. As a result of Russian aggression, 6 people died, 10 more were injured, including 1 child."