Treasury yields slip further amid hopes of a 'dovish pivot' by the Fed

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals 0.01%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury ticked lower by 5 basis points to 4.3946% at 4:50 a.m. ET. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.8154%, almost 3 basis points lower.

U.S. Treasury yields continued to slip Friday as investors bet that the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign could finally be over.

That comes after data this week indicated that persistently high inflation could be finally be easing.

The producer price index, released Wednesday, showed a 0.5% decline in October — whereas economists had expected a slight increase. It marked the most significant fall in the index since April 2020.

Earlier this week, October's consumer price index reading also came in lower than forecast. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, fell to a two-year low of 4% on an annual basis. In the previous month, core CPI indicated a 0.2% rise.

Weak oil prices — which look set for their fourth consecutive week of falls — have also added to the sense that inflation is likely to remain lower.

That has all boosted hopes that the Fed could decide to stop hiking interest rates, and has sparked debate on when the first cut could come.

"Speculation about a dovish pivot grew louder over the last 24 hours, as a bunch of negative data added to the sense that the Fed was done hiking rates," Deutsche Bank's Henry Allen wrote in a morning note.

"Time will tell whether that proves the case, but for now at least, it meant the 2yr Treasury yield ... almost closed at its lowest level since August, whilst investors moved to expect more aggressive rate cuts for 2024, with just under 100bps now priced in by the Fed's December meeting."

Housing starts and building permits data for October are due later Friday. No Treasury auctions are scheduled.