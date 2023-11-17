Volvo shares tumble 14% to record low as Chinese owner Geely sells off stock

Volvo vehicles seen outside a Volvo dealership in Edmonton, on October 26, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Volvo Cars shares tumbled as much as 14% on Friday morning after its parent company Zhejiang Geely Holding Group began a sale of around 100 million shares of the Swedish carmaker.

At 9 a.m. London time, shares of Volvo were down by 10.31% after trimming some losses. Shares had fallen by as much as 14% earlier in the day and hit a record low, according to Reuters data.

Geely said in a statement earlier on Friday that it would release further shares of Volvo, which was in line with its long-term strategy.

It said the move was designed to increase liquidity of Volvo and "offer more opportunities to generate sustainable long-term value for institutional and retail investors."

Geely will still hold 78.7% of Volvo shares following the sale, the statement said. Geely previously owned around 82% of Volvo, putting the sold shares at over 3%.

Geely did not immediately responded to a CNBC request for comment. A spokesperson for Volvo Cars directed CNBC to Geely when asked for comment.