Forget quiet luxury. 'We don't need half of these things,' celebrity stylist Allison Bornstein says

It's not often we're told to buy less, at least on social media. More likely, we're encouraged to wear Loro Piana cashmere baseball hats and carry $300 Smythson notebooks like Gwyneth Paltrow in the name of "quiet luxury" and justify such expensive purchases using "girl math." That's in addition to the current "treat" culture trend, which promotes spending money on smaller splurges such as at Starbucks as a form of self-care. "We don't need half of these things," said Allison Bornstein, a celebrity stylist and author of the new book "Wear It Well: Reclaim Your Closet and Rediscover the Joy of Getting Dressed." "Take a second to pause," she said.

Heading into the holidays, 96% of shoppers expect to overspend this season, according to a recent TD Bank survey. Even as credit card debt tops $1 trillion, doorbusters and limited-time deals make it even harder to avoid impulse spending, other studies show.

How to avoid overspending

Quiet the noise altogether, cautions consumer-savings expert Andrea Woroch. "The most simple way to dodge temptations is to get off the list by unsubscribing from emails, opting out of text alerts, turning off push notifications in retail apps and unfollowing brands on social," she said. In addition, deleting payment details stored online helps create a "purchase hurdle" that forces you to think through your buying decisions, Woroch said.

