Barry Silbert's crypto empire continues to spiral as ex-NYSE president buys news site CoinDesk

After months on the market, crypto news site CoinDesk has finally been acquired by a business that's run by the former president of the New York Stock Exchange.

Bullish, a digital asset exchange led by ex-NYSE chief Tom Farley, has purchased CoinDesk from Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group. It's the latest sign that Silbert's crypto empire, which had vaulted its founder into the billionaire ranks, continues to fall apart.

CoinDesk will operate as an independent subsidiary of Bullish. Terms of the purchase haven't been disclosed, but the Wall Street Journal reported that it's an all-cash deal.

DCG, which first acquired CoinDesk for $500,000 in 2016, reportedly received several unsolicited offers for more than $200 million for the news site earlier this year. CoinDesk first began looking into a possible sale in January, enlisting the help of advisors at Lazard. In July, however, a $125 million purchase agreement from a consortium of investors fell through.

In August, CoinDesk reportedly laid off around 16% of its staff. Farley said Bullish "will immediately inject capital" into the media company to help scale the operation.

Silbert called CoinDesk one of DCG's "best investments of all time," in a post on X, formerly Twitter, Monday morning.

Michael Casey, Coindesk's chief content officer, told CNBC that the Bullish deal came together "very quickly," and that his side of the newsroom is excited for the new strategic alliance.