CCTV Script 20/11/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on November 20, 2023.

Just 48 hours after OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, was dismissed, the saga took a new turn. On Sunday, local time, OpenAI invited Altman back to the office for a meeting with the current interim CEO, Mira Murati, to discuss reinstatement.

Altman also posted a photo on social media wearing an OpenAI visitor badge, stating that this was both his first and last time wearing such a badge.

The OpenAI board was responsible for Altman's dismissal, but since then, he has received substantial support from a host of employees including OpenAI executives, as well as OpenAI investors.

Insiders informed CNBC that investors, including Microsoft Corporation, Tiger Global Fund, and venture capital firm Thrive Capital, are actively working to restore Altman's position. Moreover, sources revealed that Sequoia Capital has been in constant contact with Altman, expressing their support regardless of whether he chooses to return to OpenAI or start a new company.

Currently, negotiations hinge on the board. According to Bloomberg, Altman is open to returning but on the condition of seeing a transformation in the company's governance structure, including replacing current board members.

The board, on the other hand, is concerned about Altman's efforts to raise funds for projects outside of OpenAI. The Financial Times reported that before his dismissal, Altman had approached Middle Eastern investors and Japan's SoftBank Group with a proposal to raise $100 billion to establish a new chip company to compete with Nvidia and TSMC.

The personnel upheaval at OpenAI actually reflects a long-standing structural issue. Originally a non-profit organization, OpenAI transitioned to a new structure under Altman's realization that AI development required funding to sustain operations. This led to a unique hybrid model: a non-profit parent company with a for-profit subsidiary. This structure harbored an inherent contradiction: balancing the non-profit's vision of developing safe AI for humanity with the for-profit's need to rapidly launch products and attract customers.

OpenAI has undoubtedly been a catalyst in the recent surge of interest in generative AI, but how will the internal turmoil at OpenAI affect the competitive landscape in the AI sector?

Firstly, analysts point out that Microsoft, which owns 49% of OpenAI, will be impacted. Notably, Microsoft has established a long-term, in-depth collaboration with OpenAI, and this strategy of putting all eggs in one basket makes Microsoft highly susceptible to any changes at OpenAI. After the news of Altman's dismissal, Microsoft's stock price also took a hit.

Secondly, analysts believe the current turmoil at OpenAI could provide opportunities for other competitors, including both small and medium-sized startups and large cloud computing companies. Diversified investment strategies by Google and Amazon might enable them to benefit from the situation.

Alex Kantrowitz

Founder of Big Technology

"We're going to see it's going to reshuffle the way that this AI battle has been playing out. So Google gains, obviously, because they not only have that anthropic investment, but they have Gemini coming out. But I think the big winner is going to be Amazon, Amazon has been about 'Bring Your Own Model' and using it within the Amazon web services ecosystem."



