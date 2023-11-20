Toyota financing arm fined $60 million for car loan scam by consumer watchdog

WASHINGTON — The U.S. financing arm for Toyota was fined $60 million Monday by a federal consumer regulator for preventing car-buyers from cancelling add-ons to their loans.

"Toyota's lending arm illegally withheld refunds, made borrowers run through obstacle courses to cancel unwanted services, and tarnished their credit reports," said Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra.

Toyota Motor Credit Corporation, or TMCC, violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act by preventing customers from canceling loan add-ons that cost on average between $700 and $2,500 per loan, according to a consent order. It also failed to ensure refunds for voided services.

TMCC is "one of the largest indirect auto lenders in the country," the CFPB noted in a statement on the fine.

TMCC is ordered to pay $48 million in consumer redress and a $12 million civil money penalty to the CFPB's victims relief fund. The order also prohibits incentives for employees to sell add-on products.

"Given the growing burdens of auto loan payments on Americans, we will continue to pursue large auto lenders that cheat their customers," Chopra said.

The company "admitted no wrongdoing but agreed to the terms of the consent order with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to fulfill our commitment to continually provide ever-better service to our customers," Vincent Bray, senior manager of corporate communications for Toyota Financial Services, told CNBC.