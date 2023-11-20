Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Buy Toyota'

Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SL Green Realty's year-to-date stock performance.

SL Green Realty: "If you're going to be in that group, you got to be in BXP. That's the safest one...I don't like how that one has too much exposure to the, you know, this office commercial properties that I've been so worried about."

Lucid's year-to-date stock performance.

Lucid: "No, no. We like Rivian."

Schlumberger's year-to-date stock performance.

Schlumberger: "I like SLB very much."

Toyota's year-to-date stock performance.

Toyota: "I've been looking at Toyota and thinking, 'why don't I recommend that stock'? It just goes up and up...I think it's a really good call. Buy Toyota."

Conagra's year-to-date stock performance.

Conagra: "Conagra is being hurt by this GLP thing, but it's got a 5% yield. I'm confident they're going to have a decent quarter."

Cboe's year-to-date stock performance.

Cboe: "Cboe is fantastic. I mean, these companies coin money, and they're very well-run, and that is a buy, even up here."

Twist Bioscience's year-to-date stock performance.

Twist Bioscience: "This is a very, very speculative genomics play. I have not made a lot of money in my career betting on genomics."

Boise Cascade's year-to-date stock performance.

Boise Cascade: "Boise Cascade is a great company, and I think that you have correctly understood how well it's done...This Boise Cascade is a fantastic play on housing, on building."

Xcel Energy's year-to-date stock performance.

Xcel Energy: "...Excel Energy seems like a pretty good stock."

Sirius XM's year-to-date stock performance.

Sirius XM: "I am very concerned that this is no longer the stock that we knew it as. It's become a play on used cars, if anything, and I can't go there. That's not enough to hang my hat on."

Nice's year-to-date stock performance.

Nice: "...Nice has always been a good franchise."

Gaming and Leisure Properties' year-to-date stock performance.

Gaming and Leisure Properties: "No. The only casino company I like right now is Wynn."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Wynn Resorts.

