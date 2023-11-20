LIVE UPDATES
Europe stocks head for mixed open as investors continue to assess rate cut prospects
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a cautious open Monday after a strong week, as the slew of third-quarter earnings slows down.
The regional Stoxx 600 index climbed 2.82% last week, according to LSEG data.
Figures showed inflation coming down sharply, with U.K. price rises slowing to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in September. Euro zone inflation was confirmed at 2.9%, down from 4.3% the previous month.
U.S. inflation came in flatter than in September, cooler than estimates. Expectations that the Federal Reserve is finished with rate hikes powered solid U.S. stock gains last week, as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a three-week positive streak.
The U.S. dollar fell to a two-month low Monday, according to Reuters, as bets on a rate cut as soon as March intensify.
In Asia-Pacific markets, Japanese stocks briefly hit a 33-year high during Monday's session, though they shed some gains. Investors also monitored news that China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged.
U.S. trading will be shortened this week because of Thanksgiving.
Europe stocks head for muted open
European stocks will open mixed Monday, according to IG data.
The FTSE 100 is on course to slip 6.5 points to 7,497, France's CAC 40 to rise 4.5 points to 7,240 and Germany's DAX to drop 9 points to 15,913.
— Jenni Reid
— Weizhen Tan
Nikkei 225 briefly touches 33-year highs, highest since May 1990
Japan's Nikkei 225 briefly touched 33 year highs on Monday morning, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 reaching an intraday a high of 33,848.98.
This surpassed the previous high of 33,753 seen on March 7, and its the highest level since May 1990.
However, the index soon fell after surpassing the high, recording a 0.07% loss compared to its last close.
— Lim Hui Jie
China keeps one-year and five-year loan prime rates unchanged for November
China's central bank has held its one-year and five-year loan prime rates at 3.45% and 4.2% for November.
This is the third straight month that the People' Bank of China has held the one-year LPR after lowering it from 3.55% to 3.45% in August.
The five year LPR meanwhile, has been held at 4.2% for five consecutive months, having been last lowered in June from 4.3%.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Ganesh Rao