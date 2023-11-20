Europe stocks head for mixed open as investors continue to assess rate cut prospects

European markets are heading for a cautious open Monday after a strong week, as the slew of third-quarter earnings slows down.

The regional Stoxx 600 index climbed 2.82% last week, according to LSEG data.

Figures showed inflation coming down sharply, with U.K. price rises slowing to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in September. Euro zone inflation was confirmed at 2.9%, down from 4.3% the previous month.

U.S. inflation came in flatter than in September, cooler than estimates. Expectations that the Federal Reserve is finished with rate hikes powered solid U.S. stock gains last week, as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average marked a three-week positive streak.

The U.S. dollar fell to a two-month low Monday, according to Reuters, as bets on a rate cut as soon as March intensify.

In Asia-Pacific markets, Japanese stocks briefly hit a 33-year high during Monday's session, though they shed some gains. Investors also monitored news that China left its benchmark lending rates unchanged.

U.S. trading will be shortened this week because of Thanksgiving.