Asia markets set to bounce at the start of the week, ahead of China benchmark lending rate release

Investors watch computer screens displaying stock price figures at a stock exchange hall. Jiang Sheng | Visual China Group | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly set to eke out gains on Monday after most major bourses ended lower in the previous session, while investors watched for changes to China's benchmark lending rates. The People's Bank of China's one-year loan prime rate — the peg for most household and corporate loans in China — is currently at 3.45%. The five-year benchmark loan rate — the peg for most mortgages — stands at 4.2%, Hong Kong stocks led declines in Asia-Pacific on Friday, as shares of Alibaba plunged after the Chinese e-commerce giant said it would not proceed with the full spinoff of its cloud group.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,728, pointing to a higher open compared to the HSI's close of 17,454.19. Japan's Nikkei 225 was also set to open slightly lower, with the futures contract in Chicago at 33,500 and its counterpart in Osaka at 33,490 against the index's last close of 33,585.20. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.11% higher.



