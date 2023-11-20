Trump-admiring populist Milei wins in Argentina, edging the country closer to a dollarized economy

Newly elected President of Argentina Javier Milei of La Libertad Avanza speaks after the polls closed in the presidential runoff on November 19, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Argentina's Javier Milei, a far-right political outsider often compared to former U.S. President Donald Trump, vowed to deliver on his radical economic policies shortly after winning the country's presidential run-off.

Milei, whose term will run from Dec. 10 through to the end of 2027, staged a resounding win in Sunday's vote by a wider-than-expected margin.

He received roughly 56% of the vote, according to provisional results, comfortably beating Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who conceded after receiving just over 44%.

The shock result leaves Latin America's third-largest economy in uncharted territory.

Proud libertarian Milei, 53, has previously described himself as an "anarcho capitalist" and at one point during the campaign trail even wielded a chainsaw to symbolize his intent to cut state spending.

Among some of his proposed policies, Milei has pledged to dollarize the economy, abolish the country's central bank and privatize the pension system.

"We have the determination to put the fiscal accounts in check. We have the determination to fix the problems of the central bank. We have the determination to put Argentina on its feet and move forward," Milei said shortly after his victory, according to a translation.

"Today, we return to the path that made this country great," he added.

The challenges facing Milei's presidency are significant, however — particularly given that the country is once again in the grip of a profound economic crisis.

The purchasing power of the South American nation has been ravaged by an annual inflation rate of more than 140%, while two in five Argentines now live in poverty and key agricultural areas have been hit by a historic drought.