'Damage control': Tech industry reacts to a chaotic weekend for OpenAI and Microsoft

The past few days have been chaotic for the AI industry, with technology experts weighing what this could mean for the nascent sector and some of its key players.

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT which launched AI into the mainstream late last year, said Friday that it was removing its CEO Sam Altman and making its technology chief Mira Murati interim CEO in his place.

But before the weekend was even over, OpenAI appeared to change course, announcing that former Twitch chief Emmett Shear would take over from Altman instead, at least on a temporary basis.

Meanwhile, Altman himself has already found a new role leading a new advanced AI research team at Microsoft, where he will be joined by former OpenAI Board Chair Greg Brockman and several other employees.

But Altman's move could simply be a case of "damage control" for Microsoft, according to Richard Windsor, founder of digital research company Radio Free Mobile. This is linked to Microsoft's immense investments in OpenAI, he said on CNBC's "Street Signs Europe" Monday.

Microsoft began investing in OpenAI as early as 2019, initially with around $1 billion. That figure has ballooned since to an amount reported to be closer to $13 billion. Microsoft has also integrated OpenAI's technologies in products like search engine Bing and various softwares.

"A large amount of that value is tied up in the founders and in the engineers that are inside the company," Windsor said.

Meanwhile, other tech experts have been backing Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's swift move to hire Altman in-house.