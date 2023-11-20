Asia: Business

YG Entertainment shares climb 3% after Blackpink reportedly agrees to continue as a group

Lim Hui Jie
  • Shares of Blackpink's managing label YG Entertainment climbed 3% after reports that the four member girl band has agreed to continue group activities with the company.
  • Previously, shares of YG plunged after reports said that members were not going to renew their contracts.
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Emma Mcintyre | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Shares of K-pop agency YG Entertainment climbed over 3% on Monday after South Korean media reported that girl group Blackpink has agreed to continue group activities under the label.

According to an exclusive by South Korean outlet Munhwa Ilbo, individual members will not be renewing their exclusive contracts with YG but the group agreed to continue group activities as Blackpink under the label.

Munhwa Ilbo said "exclusive contracts between each member and YG Entertainment were not signed. In the future, they plan to carry out individual activities and come together only for Blackpink activities," according to a Google translation.

The report added that two members already signed a contract "agreeing to continue Blackpink's activities," without naming the members.

It's the latest development in a long-running contract saga involving the four-member group made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

In September, YG shares plunged on two occasions by 9% and 13% when media reports said three members of the wildly popular girl group will not renew their contracts with the label.

On Tuesday last week, YG said in its quarterly report that Blackpink's contract is being negotiated, and the company will disclose the results "later."

Blackpink is arguably one of YG's most successful acts, with the company claiming the group's recent world tour attracted 2.11 million people around the world, spanning 66 performances in 34 cities.