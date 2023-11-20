YG Entertainment shares climb 3% after Blackpink reportedly agrees to continue as a group

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 22: (L-R) Jisoo, Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)

Shares of K-pop agency YG Entertainment climbed over 3% on Monday after South Korean media reported that girl group Blackpink has agreed to continue group activities under the label.

According to an exclusive by South Korean outlet Munhwa Ilbo, individual members will not be renewing their exclusive contracts with YG but the group agreed to continue group activities as Blackpink under the label.

Munhwa Ilbo said "exclusive contracts between each member and YG Entertainment were not signed. In the future, they plan to carry out individual activities and come together only for Blackpink activities," according to a Google translation.

The report added that two members already signed a contract "agreeing to continue Blackpink's activities," without naming the members.

It's the latest development in a long-running contract saga involving the four-member group made up of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.