Chinese tech giant Baidu's shares rise 2% after revenue beat

Men interact with a Baidu AI robot near the company logo at its headquarters in Beijing, China April 23, 2021.

BEIJING — Chinese tech giant Baidu reported Tuesday third-quarter revenue that beat expectations, although growth was slower than during the previous three months.

The company's U.S.-listed shares were up around 2% in pre-market trade at 5:00 a.m. ET. The stock is down almost 3% over the year so far.

Revenue grew by 6% year-on-year to 34.45 billion yuan ($4.72 billion) in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. That was slightly higher than analyst expectations of 34.33 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv.

Online marketing revenue at the search engine provider was up by 5% from a year ago, while non-online marketing revenue was 6% higher over the same period.

It comes after revenue in the previous quarter surged 15% from a year ago, with online and non-online marketing revenue growing by double digits.

"Baidu reported solid third-quarter financial results, demonstrating resilience in a challenging economic climate," Robin Li, Baidu CEO and co-founder of Baidu, said in a release.