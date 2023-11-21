When it comes to bad job interview behavior, 'word does get around,' says career expert—here's what you shouldn't do

A job interview is a face-to-face opportunity to prove to an employer why you're the right fit for the role. So it goes without saying when you get one, be on time, dress appropriately, be respectful — just generally be on your best behavior. Unfortunately, not everyone thinks about how they act in this scenario. Vicki Salemi spent many years in HR and recruiting before becoming Monster's career expert in 2015. And while most job candidates were composed during the interview process, she and her colleagues encountered a few whose behavior raised some eyebrows. Here's one of the worst interviews Salemi has ever heard about.

'It was just like, "I'll be done when I say I'm done"'

A job candidate was waiting in a conference room to be let into the interview. When the recruiter opened the door to tell the candidate the employer was ready to speak to them, the candidate was on the phone. And he held up his finger and told the recruiter he wasn't finished. "It was just like, 'I'll be done when I say I'm done,'" says Salemi of his attitude. "That was the message that came across loud and clear." Not only was the person rude, "it just seemed like the interview was second in his priority that day," she says. That's the opposite of how he should've been behaving. Salemi can't remember if that person got the job, but his attitude certainly made the rounds in the HR department.

When you're interviewing 'you should be in the zone'