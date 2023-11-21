Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, Autodesk, HP and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Nvidia — Nvidia declined about 1% after the chip giant topped fiscal third-quarter expectations and issued strong revenue guidance. Nvidia reported adjusted earnings of $4.02 per share on revenue of $18.12 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG, formerly Refinitiv, had expected per-share earnings of $3.37 on revenue of $16.18 billion. The company sees fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $20.00 billion, topping the $17.86 billion consensus estimate. Autodesk — Autodesk gained more than 4%. The software company exceeded analysts' third-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. Adjusted earnings of $2.07 per share were higher than analysts' estimate of $1.99 per share, according to LSEG. Revenue came in at $1.41 billion, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Nordstrom — Shares of the department store chain inched higher by nearly 1% after Nordstrom reported third-quarter revenue of $3.32 billion, lower than analysts' estimate of $3.40 billion, per LSEG. The retailer posted third-quarter adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share. Analysts called for 13 cents per share. HP Inc — HP dropped 3% after the technology company's fourth-quarter revenue was lower than estimates. HP posted revenue of $13.82 billion, lower than the LSEG consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Earnings came in line with estimates. Jack in the Box — Shares of Jack in the Box slid 4%. The fast food chain reported fourth-quarter operating earnings that missed estimates, and issued a weaker-than-expected full-year operating earnings guidance, according to FactSet consensus estimates. Guess? — Shares tumbled 14% after the clothing company reported disappointing third-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue, according to consensus estimates from FactSet.