Ukraine war live updates: Russia says co-existence not possible with Ukraine’s current ‘regime’; Kyiv marks uprising anniversary

Nov. 21 marks the beginning of pro-European mass protests in Ukraine in 2013 that led to the "Maidan" revolution in February 2014 and the ousting of Ukraine's then pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovich.

The Kremlin described Ukraine's 2014 revolution, which Kyiv is commemorating on Tuesday, as a foreign-sponsored coup.

Anti-government protesters guard the perimeter of Independence Square, known as Maidan, on Feb. 19, 2014, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

As Ukraine marks what has come to be known as the "Day of Dignity and Freedom," commemorating the uprising, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the Maidan revolution was the result of foreign interference.

"The fact that it was sponsored from abroad has been acknowledged, directly and indirectly, by representatives of foreign countries. That is no secret to anyone," Peskov said.

"We call it "Maidan," but in fact it was a coup, a forceful coup that was sponsored from abroad. We must call things by their proper names," Peskov said, according to comments reported by news agency Tass.

The 2014 Maidan revolution marked a more definite split with Russia which, shortly afterward, invaded and annexed Crimea.

— Holly Ellyatt