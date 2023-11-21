Wendy's is giving away a year's worth of Frostys for $3: Here's how to get yours

Wendy's sweetest offer is back for 2024.

The burger giant this week announced that it was bringing back its Frosty Key Tags promotion, which will give customers a year's worth of Frostys for just $3.

The offer, which is meant to raise money to help children in foster care, will run through February 14, 2024.

Customers will have the option to buy a Frosty-shaped key tag at the register of any Wendy's location, with 90% of the proceeds going towards the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.