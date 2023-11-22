European stocks head for higher open as markets digest Fed minutes

European stocks are heading for a positive open Wednesday as markets digest the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's Oct. 31 meeting.

They revealed that policy officials maintained that monetary policy has to be restrictive and that they have little appetite for rate cuts.

"In discussing the policy outlook, participants continued to judge that it was critical that the stance of monetary policy be kept sufficiently restrictive to return inflation to the Committee's 2 percent objective over time," the minutes said. The federal funds rate currently stands at 5.25%-5.5%.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed overnight, while Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Tuesday night, as Wall Street assessed chip giant Nvidia's latest earnings.