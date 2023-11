This is the most expensive neighborhood in the U.S.—see how the priciest ZIP code in your state compares

Every U.S. state has an enclave where its wealthiest homeowners reside, but how much they pay for homes can vary by millions.

The Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles is the most expensive place to live in both the U.S. overall and California specifically, with homes costing a median price of $8,625,000, according to a Realtor.com analysis of the most expensive ZIP codes in the U.S. The study is based on the median sale price for new listings in October 2023.

In contrast to California, the most expensive ZIP code for North Dakota is found in Fargo, where median-priced homes are relatively affordable, costing $439,900. That's about $8 million less than in Bel Air.

Upscale vacation destinations and exclusive coastal towns dominate the most expensive ZIP codes for many U.S. states. That includes the Hamptons community of Water Mill, New York, as well as the ski resort towns of Telluride, Colorado, and Wilson, Wyoming, which is near Jackson Hole. Median-priced homes in these ZIP codes cost more than $4 million.

In more rural states like Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and West Virginia, homes in the most expensive ZIP codes cost less than $1 million. That's still more than the U.S. median home price of $431,000, according to the most recent U.S. Census data.

Below are the most expensive ZIP codes in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., listed in alphabetical order.