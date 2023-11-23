Asia markets poised to fall even as Wall Street goes into Thanksgiving with a rally

Singapore's Marina Bay waterfront. Nicky Loh | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a lower open after Wall Street went into the Thanksgiving holiday with a broad based rally. More than half of the stocks trading on the New York Stock Exchange were up Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq also saw greater participation, with 62.9% of the stocks in the index rising. Small - and mid-caps outperformed Wednesday, rising 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

In Asia-Pacific, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was down 0.58%, extending losses from the day before. The country saw its business activity contract at a faster pace in November, according to flash estimates from Judo Bank. Australia's composite purchasing managers index slid to 46.4, down from October's 47.6. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.18%, on pace for a fourth straight day of gains, while the small-cap Kosdaq also advanced 0.16%. Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,692, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 17,734.6. Japan's markets are closed due to a public holiday.



