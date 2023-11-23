European markets head for mixed open ahead of euro zone business activity data

European markets are heading for a mixed open Thursday, echoing sentiment in the Asia-Pacific region overnight.

Investors in Europe will be keeping an eye on preliminary purchasing managers' index data from the euro zone for November for the latest indication of economic activity in the services and construction sectors.

Markets will also be keeping an eye on Dutch election results after an exit poll showed right-wing populist Geert Wilders to be on track for a dramatic victory with his Freedom Party, the PVV.

In other news, U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield briefly fell to its lowest level in two months and the November market rally broadened into the Thanksgiving holiday.