These are the 10 most popular ski destinations in North America for 2024—only 1 is in Colorado

If you're planning a winter vacation, you're either wanting to escape to the beach or embrace the cold with a snowy stay and a warm fire not too far away.

HomeToGo, a vacation rental marketplace, released its annual Ski Season Report, which ranks the top ski destinations in North America.

The team behind the report took the top 100 most-searched ski destinations in North America and narrowed them down to 48 areas with 44 miles of ski slope or more.

HomeToGo then ranked the destinations across six categories:

Affordability Accommodations Skiers' search trends Historical snow depths Chairlift capacities Slope Count

In last year's ranking, Breckenridge, Colorado was North America's No. 1 ski destination.

This year, the only locale in Colorado to make the list is Vail, which drops from the No. 3 spot in 2023 to No. 8. The Colorado town is home to the largest ski mountain in the state, Vail Ski Resort.