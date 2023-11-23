$115 million stolen from two crypto firms linked to Justin Sun after hack

The logo of HTX, formerly known as Huobi, is seen on the screen of a mobile device in this photo.

Two cryptocurrency platforms linked to high-profile digital entrepreneur Justin Sun were hacked in two exploits that may have stolen an estimated $115 million to date.

The targeted projects include the HTX digital currency exchange, formerly known as Huobi, from which hackers drained around $30 million worth of cryptocurrencies, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

So-called blockchain bridge Heco Chain, was also attacked, HTX confirmed.

Sun, who is an investor in HTX and linked to the Heco Chain, confirmed the events.

A blockchain bridge connects different networks to allow the fast swap and movement of various cryptocurrencies,. These chains have proven to be vulnerable to hacking.

Market analytics firm CryptoQuant assesses that a total of $85.4 million worth of cryptocurrency has been stolen from the Heco Chain. It was largely denominated in stablecoin USDT and ether .

A large amount of HTX's native cryptocurrency, HBTC, was also stolen. The price of HBTC was down more than 5% versus 24 hours before, according to data from CoinGecko.

CNBC has reached out to HTX for comment on Heco Chain losses.