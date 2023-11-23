Israel-Hamas war live updates: 'We are not ending the war,' Israel military chief of staff says; no hostage releases expected before Friday

Palestinian people react after an Israeli strike on Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov. 23, 2023.

Qatar's lead negotiator in the Israel-Hamas hostage talks has shared further details of the deal, saying the releases will happen "systematically."

Along with Egypt and the U.S., Qatar helped mediate negotiations which have secured a four-day cease-fire and the return of 50 captives from each side of the conflict.

"So we managed to get the parties to agree on the releases systematically. In other words, there will be an organized schedule allowing the releases each day, and each party is quite familiar now with their obligations," Mohammed al-Khulaifi said, adding that a "minimum of 10" hostages will be released on the first day of the truce.

"This agreement specifically focuses on civilian women and children in each side, on both sides. And we hope that within the four days, we will be able to complete the release of women and children in both sides, moving to the safe side, away from this war," he added.

It comes after Tzachi Hanegbi, Israel's national security adviser, said late Wednesday that the hostage release has been delayed until at least Friday.

"The contacts on the release of our hostages are advancing and continuing constantly," Hanegbi said in a statement translated by NBC News. "The start of the release will take place according to the original agreement between the sides, and not before Friday."