Toyota, Honda among 2.3 million vehicles recalled in November. How to make sure your car is fit for long-distance travel plans

Recalls occur 'when there haven't been any incidents'

Sometimes the government can compel automakers to recall their vehicles, but these notices usually occur after multiple people report the same problem or the automaker finds a flaw in the manufacturing process after an investigation, said Brian Moody, executive editor for Kelley Blue Book. "It's common for there to be a recall when there haven't been any incidents yet," said Moody. Once the recall notice is issued, the manufacturer will send out mailed notifications to drivers, but those can arrive weeks or months later. For example, the NHTSA notices say owner notification letters for Honda's Nov. 2 steering control recall are expected to be mailed Dec. 18. For the Nov. 16 recall on damaged engines, drivers should expect to receive a notification on Jan. 2, 2024. If you hear about a recall in the news, it can help to call the dealer or the automaker's customer service line to determine if your car is affected, experts say. "It's not always that a recall applies equally to every single version of a model that you have. There may be limitations," Moody said.

Travel plans 'will depend on the nature of the recall'

As to whether or not travel plans should be altered, the decision will depend on the nature of the recall, said McParland. "If the recall says possible transmission failure, that's a lot more risky for long-distance travel versus a glitchy navigation system," McParland said. If you decide to rent a car instead of driving your own due to a recall notice, it's unlikely to be reimbursed by the automaker. "Usually rentals are not covered" as part of the recall repair, McParland said.