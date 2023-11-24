LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets largely up as investors assess key Japan economic data releases
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets opened higher as investors assess key economic data out from Japan on Friday.
The world's third largest economy saw its core inflation rate rise to 2.9% in October, higher than the 2.8% seen in September. The headline inflation rate for October came in at 3.3%, accelerating from the 3% seen in from the month before.
The country will also expect flash estimates for its November factory activity from the au Jibun bank.
Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed upon its return from a public holiday, gaining 0.87%, while the Topix advanced 0.67%.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.27%. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.2% and the small cap Kosdaq rose 0.3%.
In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,858, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 17,910.84.
U.S. markets were closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday, but will come back for a half day of trading on Friday.
Futures tied to the three major indexes were all up marginally, with futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average 0.09% higher.
Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures climbed 0.08%, and the Nasdaq Composite futures gained 0.1%.
Japan's core consumer prices rise slower than expected in October
Japan's core consumer prices rose at a slightly slower than expected pace in October, according to government data released on Friday.
Core CPI in Japan rose 2.9% last month on a year-over-year basis. This reading was below a Reuters poll forecast of a 3% rise.
The core reading includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices.
Excluding energy products and fresh food, consumer prices rose 4% in October from a year ago, slower than 4.2% in September.
— Shreyashi Sanyal
— Amala Balakrishner
— Weizhen Tan
OPEC+ oil group to hold virtual meeting on Nov. 30
The influential oil group reuniting the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will hold a virtual meeting to decide crude production strategy on Nov. 30, the OPEC Secretariat said.
The group, collectively known as OPEC+, was supposed to convene in person in Vienna over Nov. 25-26 but has since postponed its meeting amid inter-member disgruntlement — weighing on intraday prices on Thursday.
The Ice Brent contract with January expiry was trading at $80.30 per barrel at 2:10 p.m. London time, down by $1.66 per barrel from the Wednesday settlement. The Nymex WTI contract with January delivery was at $75.45 per barrel, lower by $1.65 per barrel from the previous day's close price.
— Ruxandra Iordache
— Ganesh Rao