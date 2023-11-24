Asia markets largely up as investors assess key Japan economic data releases

Commercial and residential buildings at dusk in the Minato district of Tokyo, Japan, on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher as investors assess key economic data out from Japan on Friday. The world's third largest economy saw its core inflation rate rise to 2.9% in October, higher than the 2.8% seen in September. The headline inflation rate for October came in at 3.3%, accelerating from the 3% seen in from the month before. The country will also expect flash estimates for its November factory activity from the au Jibun bank.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed upon its return from a public holiday, gaining 0.87%, while the Topix advanced 0.67%. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day up 0.27%. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.2% and the small cap Kosdaq rose 0.3%. In contrast, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 17,858, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 17,910.84.



