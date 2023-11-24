This is the No. 1 way to combat buyer's remorse, expert says

We've all snagged a Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Travel Tuesday deal and then been hit with a wave of buyer's remorse. No matter how good a discount is, knowing you bought something you don't really need or might not use is frustrating.

The most obvious way to solve this problem, and the advice many shopping experts will give you, is to make a list and stick to it. Do research on a product and leave it in your cart for as long as you can before purchasing.

Lauren Beitelspacher, an associate professor of marketing at Babson College who studies holiday shopping behavior, has some counterintuitive guidance to help you combat buyer's remorse: budget in the impulse purchase.

Plan for your unexpected buys by adding an extra, for example, $50 to your shopping list and just accept that you'll probably spend that on something you didn't plan to purchase.

"People will go in for Black Friday deals or Cyber Monday thinking, 'This is exactly what I want to buy and I'm not going to deviate,'" she says. "But oftentimes when you're shopping you'll see something you want to buy. The guilt might not come from buying it, but come from deviating from your list."