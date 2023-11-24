Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott break down the No. 1 thing you should do before house hunting

When it's time to go house hunting, the No. 1 thing you can do to set yourself up for success is leaving emotion out of the equation.

That's according to HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, better known as the Property Brothers. The duo tell CNBC Make It that emotion is the enemy of making a good decision.

Buyers may enter the process with clear ideas of what they like, but quickly set those aside when they become enamored by a sleek-looking home or a massive closet.

"People who don't have experience in real estate can look at a space and think 'New kitchen! New floors! It looks new, this is amazing!' But it's not until you're living in it that you see it's a façade," Drew says. "It's lipstick on a pig."

He recommends bringing another person along with you when you look at a potential new home. Briefing them on what you're looking for can help them be a useful backstop if you find yourself momentarily swayed by a star feature like a walk-in closet.