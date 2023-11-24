Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: iRobot, Nvidia, Apple and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell: iRobot — The stock surged 30% after a Reuters report , citing sources familiar with the matter, said Amazon is about to win regulatory approval in the European Union to move forward with its $1.4 billion acquisition of the robot vacuum maker. Nvidia — Nvidia shares fell 1.8% after Reuters, citing sources familiar, reported the chipmaker told its China clients it will be delaying the chip designed to comply with U.S. export restrictions until next year. Apple — Shares fell slightly by 0.2% after a Reuters report, citing data from Counterpoint Research, said Apple saw a drop in smartphone sales during China's recent Singles Day. Walmart , Target — Some retail stocks were higher as investors kept an eye on Black Friday trends to gauge the health of the consumer. Walmart and Target were higher by 0.2%, each. Amazon and Best Buy shares advanced 0.1%, each. Fisker — The automotive stock rose 8% after Fisker filed a 10Q, which was previously delayed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It also announced changes to its finance leadership team.