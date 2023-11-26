Three Palestinian students shot near the University of Vermont

Three Palestinian students were shot and wounded near the University of Vermont Saturday night, police said.

Two of the three 20-year-old men are in stable condition, while the other is facing more serious injuries, according to a report from the Burlington Police Department in Vermont.

The victims were on their way to a Thanksgiving dinner at one of their relative's homes and two of them were wearing Palestinian keffiyeh scarves, according to the report. The shooter fired at least four rounds from a pistol, striking all three students. Officers from the Burlington Police Department, the University of Vermont police department and other local forces immediately responded to the scene.

All three attended a Quaker school together and now are college students at Brown University, Haverford College and Trinity College.

The shooting comes as Islamophobia and antisemitism escalate against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war, which is currently in a four-day military pause to ensure the safe passage of released hostages. Earlier in November, President Joe Biden announced a "first-ever" national program to counter Islamophobia.

The families of the victims called on police forces to treat the shooting as a hate crime in a joint statement: "Our children are dedicated students who deserve to be able to focus on their studies and building their futures. "

"In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime. And I have already been in touch with federal investigatory and prosecutorial partners to prepare for that if it's proven," Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad said in a statement.

Hate crimes are considered federal offenses. A spokesperson for FBI Albany, which covers Vermont, said in a statement following news of the shooting that the bureau was investigating the incident to see if there was evidence of a "federal violation."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, is offering a $10,000 reward for any reports or information that could help arrest and convict the shooter.

Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a statement on the shooting in a social media post on Sunday.

"It is shocking and deeply upsetting that three young Palestinians were shot here in Burlington, VT. Hate has no place here, or anywhere. I look forward to a full investigation. My thoughts are with them and their families," the Vermont independent lawmaker said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.