Asian markets inch higher ahead of key China data, Japan service inflation heats up

Asia-Pacific markets started the week on a slightly positive note with investors awaiting key economic data from major economies including China, while Japan's service inflation surged to a 45-month high.

Data showed Japan's service PPI rose 2.3% in October to its highest level since January 2020 and more than the prior month's reading of 2%.

China will release its official factory activity figures for November on Thursday, while the Caixin survey for the same metric will be out on Friday.

Australia will release its October inflation figures on Wednesday, which will offer clues to its central bank's policy moves.

India's gross domestic product numbers for the three months ended September will be released late Thursday.