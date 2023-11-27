CCTV Script 23/11/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on November 23, 2023.

OPEC+ has postponed the ministerial meeting from this Sunday to next Thursday. Although officials have not provided reasons for the rescheduling, the market widely speculates this is a signal of potential disagreements among OPEC+ members regarding production cuts.

Analysts suggest that African countries such as Nigeria, Angola, and Congo are hoping for higher production quotas as their production is constrained by factors like lack of investment. On the other hand, the UAE has been allowed to increase production starting from next January. This puts Saudi Arabia in the position of balancing the interests of various countries.

Patrick De Haan

GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis

"I think there's a lot of pressure right now the Saudis are wrangling all the OPEC members up and trying to get them on the page of cutting production. It's clear that not everyone at OPEC is thinking the same way."

Another factor negatively affecting oil prices is the recent unexpected increase in U.S. crude inventories. On Wednesday, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that for the week ending November 17, commercial crude oil inventories, excluding Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), rose by 8.7 million barrels, surpassing expectations. EIA data also revealed that U.S. crude oil production averaged 13.2 million barrels per day for the week ending November 17, unchanged from the previous week, representing an increase of 1.1 million barrels year-on-year.

As the market digested a series of bearish news, international oil prices fell overnight, initially plummeting by over 5%, but the decline later narrowed. At the close, U.S. WTI crude futures settled at $77.1 per barrel, a decrease of 0.86%. Brent crude closed at $81.96 per barrel, down by 0.59%. Some analysts suggest that WTI crude oil may face a downside challenge of around $70 per barrel. This is especially the case if the U.S. experiences a warm winter this year, which could further impact oil prices.

Looking ahead to future OPEC+ oil policies, the president of Lipow Oil Associates told CNBC that he believes the OPEC group might extend production cuts into early next year.

Andy Lipow

Lipow Oil Associates' President

"I think these low numbers are really forcing OPEC to take some action, I believe that they will extend their production quotas certainly into the early part of 2024, if not through March."

International oil prices are expected to decline for the fifth consecutive week, making it the longest continuous downturn since December 2021. Some analysts also caution that the present market pricing has almost not factored in the geopolitical risk premium related to the Middle East conflict, and such risks cannot be ruled out.