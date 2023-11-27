CCTV Weekly Script 24/11/23

— This is the weekly script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on November 24, 2023.

Sam Altman & Ilya Sutskever

This week's People of the Week begins with Sam Altman and Ilya Sutskever, two key people in the OpenAI Drama.

The OpenAI saga this week has been full of twists and turns, with Altman's future being the focal point. From being dismissed, expressing reluctance to return, contemplating joining Microsoft, to eventually returning to OpenAI as CEO. Every day brings a new twist to the saga. After making the final decision, Altman wrote a post saying, "I love OpenAI, and everything I've done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together."

In the midst of this week's turmoil, another crucial person who may have been overlooked by the public is Ilya Sutskever. When considering him alongside Altman, we can see a major contradiction at the root of this upheaval: how to balance technological development with security concerns.

Sutskever is the Chief Scientist at OpenAI, and he is known to be a conservative advocate for AI safety. It is reported that he played a crucial role in the board's decision to dismiss Altman initially. Dramatically, he then reversed his stance, expressing deep regret for his earlier actions, stating he never intended to harm OpenAI. Along with over 700 other employees, he signed an open letter, threatening to resign if Altman did not resume the role of CEO. Even Elon Musk commented on this twist, asking, "Why did you take such a drastic action?" Musk's comment also included a noteworthy line: If OpenAI is doing something potentially dangerous to humanity, the world needs to know."

In Silicon Valley, the debate between prioritizing AI safety and supporting unlimited technological acceleration has always been a significant divide. Balancing these two perspectives may be an ongoing issue for the AI sector in the future.

Javier Milei

Next, let's move our eyes to the recently elected President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

This man dubbed the "Trump of Argentina," proposed several radical policies during his campaign, including privatizing state-owned enterprises, abolishing the Argentine Central Bank, replacing the Argentine Peso with the US dollar, and cutting government spending. This far-right representative, self-proclaimed as an "anarcho-capitalist," seems eager to turn Argentina into an experiment for radical economic ideas. Given Argentina's consecutive economic decline, some analysts believe it was his promise of change that secured him an 11-percentage-point lead over his opponent.

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

"I think he won, because when you have such a huge percentage of the population suffering under the old way, they'll take a new way, you know, who got him into office, young people and the poor, overwhelmingly supported him."

Argentina is currently facing triple-digit inflation, and due to the low value of the peso, many Argentinians are converting their money into dollars or cryptocurrencies. With Milei's reformist agenda, there is optimism that it might address Argentina's economic challenges. After Milei's success, Argentina's stocks and bonds rose on the US stock exchange. However, analysts also point out that due to legal constraints in Argentina, some of Milei's bold ideas, such as privatizing healthcare and education, may be challenging to implement.

Warren Buffett

Lastly, let's turn our attention to the legendary investor Warren Buffett.

This week, on the eve of Thanksgiving, the 93-year-old Buffett, in a rare expression, reflected on the sunset phase of his life. In his latest letter to shareholders, he stated, "I feel good but fully realize I am playing in extra innings." He said that the disposition of his assets after his death would be an open book, with no trusts or foreign entities to avoid public scrutiny, just a simple will. He reiterated his commitment that more than 99% of his wealth would go to charity.

Buffett mentioned that he has donated about $866 million of Berkshire Hathaway stock to four family charities. These include the "Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation," named after his late first wife, and foundations run by his children. Last year, Buffett made a similar donation on the eve of Thanksgiving. Despite having eating habits like a six-year-old, enjoying sugary drinks, Buffett has maintained good health. Earlier this year, he told CNBC that happiness is the secret to his longevity.

"I think happiness makes an enormous amount of difference in terms of ... longevity. I'm happier when I'm eating hot fudge sundaes or drinking Coke."

And that wraps up our spotlight on the People of this Week. We'll stay on top of these stories. Stay tuned!