Disney's 'Wish' disappoints during Thanksgiving, extending an animation box office rut

Disney needs to do more than wish on some stars to get out of its animation rut.

Its latest animated feature "Wish," billed as a celebration of 100 years of storytelling, fumbled at the box office during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It tallied just $31.6 million over the five-day period, far below box office analysts' expectations of between $45 million and $55 million.

Lionsgate's "Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" took the top spot for the five-day holiday, generating $42.2 million in ticket sales. Apple and Sony's "Napoleon," an R-rated war epic from Ridley Scott, came in second with $32.75 million.

It's historically rare for Disney to lag at the Thanksgiving box office. The company has for more than a decade released top-grossing animated films during the Wednesday-to-Sunday frame and even set records for highest-grossing openings for films released on Thanksgiving.

But it's struggled since the pandemic to inspire moviegoers to head to cinemas for its newest features.

"A set it and forget it strategy based on past performance can no longer be employed by any studio," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore. "There are some hard lessons being learned as this confounding movie marketplace continues to re-write the rules and audiences make their preferences known with either their presence or the absence at the multiplex."

The underperformance of "Wish" extends an unfortunate pattern for the company, which operates two animation studios — Walt Disney Animation and Pixar.

Much of Disney's trouble has come from executive decisions to pad its fledgling streaming service Disney+ with content, stretching its creative teams thin and sending theatrical movies during the pandemic straight to digital.

Parents, confused about when and where animated films were being released, didn't show up to theaters for a number of titles from Disney in the wake of the pandemic. And many of those films weren't well-received by those who did.