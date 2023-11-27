You can now lease a Rivian R1T electric pickup, in select markets

Rivian electric pickup trucks sit in a parking lot at a Rivian service center on May 09, 2022 in South San Francisco, California.

Rivian on Monday started leasing select models of its all-electric R1T pickup truck, a move to expand sales and customer base beyond early adopters of electric vehicles.

The company said the program is available to customers in 14 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

A Rivian spokeswoman said the automaker is working with its existing financial partner Chase for the leasing program, which she said will expand over time.

"We chose these launch states based on many factors including where our customers are located and where leasing is most popular," she said in an email to CNBC.

Based on the company's website, leasing is largely available on higher-end models of the vehicle that can cost more than $90,000.

Leasing has become a popular way for customers to try out an electric vehicle without any long-term commitment. Doing so also qualifies a buyer for a full $7,500 federal tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act, compared to the $3,750 that purchasers of Rivian models currently qualify for.